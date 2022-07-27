×

South Africa

Fordsburg man shoots two alleged house robbers

27 July 2022 - 13:42
Two suspected house robbers have been shot dead. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Two of three assailants who held a family hostage in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Tuesday morning were shot dead.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said police are investigating a case of attempted house robbery.

“It is alleged that on July 26, at about 2.30am, a 30-year-old man was at home with his family in Fordsburg when they were woken up by three suspects pointing firearms at them.”

The man reportedly managed to grab his firearm and fatally shot two suspects while another one escaped.

“A case of attempted house robbery was opened for further investigation.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Suspect due in court for ‘killing three in gun attack’ in Khayelitsha

A suspect is due to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with a murder spree on July 16.
News
15 hours ago

Metro cops to the rescue after Joburg woman spotted being bundled into vehicle

Johannesburg metro police have arrested two men who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman at Gandhi Square in the Joburg CBD.
News
16 hours ago

EMPD officer 'implicated' in Katlehong tavern shooting not in court due to 'insufficient evidence'

The suspect arrested in connection with the Katlehong tavern shooting will not appear in court on Monday as the matter has yet to be enrolled, says ...
News
2 days ago

R250,000 reward for information on murdered Limpopo mayor

Collins Chabane local municipality mayor Moses Maluleke, 56, was gunned down at his home last week Thursday. His 18-year-old son was also shot and ...
News
1 day ago
