×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Key evidence in Mkhwebane impeachment proceedings

Inquiry continues on Wednesday with Sphelo Samuel's evidence

27 July 2022 - 10:40 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Parliament is expected to resume its inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday.

The hearing is set to hear from Sphelo Samuel, a Free State public protector staff member who was suspended in 2020 after sharing a disparaging letter to Mkhwebane with other employees.

He was later reinstated with a R1.5m settlement agreement after taking the matter to the CCMA. 

The inquiry was suspended for a few days to allow MPs to deliberate on evidence and permit Mkhwebane's legal team to prepare for a separate case which was heard on Monday and Tuesday in the Western Cape High Court.

LISTEN | Phala Phala probe can’t stop Mkhwebane’s suspension, DA argues in court

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane seems to have more forces battling against her.
Politics
21 hours ago

LISTEN | ‘I really didn’t want to testify’ witness in impeachment inquiry

A witness who gave damning testimony in the impeachment hearing of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said he had not wanted to testify.
Politics
1 week ago

The inquiry began on July 11 with testimony from various witnesses, including former SARS executive Johann van Loggerenberg and former investigator in the public protector's office Tebogo Kekana.

Kekana told the inquiry he was reluctant to testify because he was not given enough time. 

He said he was asked to remove adverse findings against politicians from the Vrede Dairy Farm report.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, representing Mkhwebane, tried to paint Kekana as an unreliable witness.

Mkhwebane was asked a number of questions during the inquiry, which she opted to answer in writing. This prompted MPs to questions whether she was delaying the proceedings. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

RECORDED | Mkhwebane challenges suspension

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is back in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | Why did Ramaphosa suspend public protector before court gave the go-ahead?

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in another bid to challenge her suspension. Dali Mpofu, for Mkhwebane, has some questions regarding the ...
News
1 day ago

Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka instructed Ramaphosa not to make his Phala Phala response public: state attorney
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | The evidence against Mkhwebane has so far been disturbing

Revelations from parliament’s section 194 inquiry raise questions about those entrusted with our constitution
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Nhlanhla Lux cuts ties with Operation Dudula — here's why South Africa
  3. Mboweni: Ramaphosa will protect us from the ‘spook’ haunting SA South Africa
  4. Hello world: Academics Tshilidzi Marwala and Thuli Madonsela land global roles South Africa
  5. ‘I didn’t expect CCTV to show familiar faces’: SuperSpar staff looted and aided ... News

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...