WATCH | Key evidence in Mkhwebane impeachment proceedings

The inquiry began on July 11 with testimony from various witnesses, including former SARS executive Johann van Loggerenberg and former investigator in the public protector's office Tebogo Kekana.
Kekana told the inquiry he was reluctant to testify because he was not given enough time.
He said he was asked to remove adverse findings against politicians from the Vrede Dairy Farm report.
Advocate Dali Mpofu, representing Mkhwebane, tried to paint Kekana as an unreliable witness.
Inquiry continues on Wednesday with Sphelo Samuel's evidence
Parliament is expected to resume its inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday.
The hearing is set to hear from Sphelo Samuel, a Free State public protector staff member who was suspended in 2020 after sharing a disparaging letter to Mkhwebane with other employees.
He was later reinstated with a R1.5m settlement agreement after taking the matter to the CCMA.
The inquiry was suspended for a few days to allow MPs to deliberate on evidence and permit Mkhwebane's legal team to prepare for a separate case which was heard on Monday and Tuesday in the Western Cape High Court.
Mkhwebane was asked a number of questions during the inquiry, which she opted to answer in writing. This prompted MPs to questions whether she was delaying the proceedings.
