Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mkhize said she had no idea how the post came about.
“It was not me who posted that thing. I was sleeping when a call came ... from the provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, who asked me what is this I have posted on Facebook.
“I asked him what he was talking about and he told me about the post ... I apologised and told him it was definitely not me and that I think my account was hacked.
“I also said to him I cannot be that clumsy as a member of the newly-elected PEC. Then he said, 'thank you, maMkhize'. He was just checking if the post was authentic.”
She claimed her phone was lying around and doesn’t have a pin.
“I think they are trying to assassinate my character and tarnish my name because I made it into the PEC.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
POLL | Do you believe the ANC PEC member who posted ‘Cyril must go’ was really hacked?
Image: Facebook/Mathekga Senyolo
A post on newly-elected KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) member Sizophila Mkhize's Facebook page demanding President Cyril Ramaphosa should “go” has sparked fierce debate.
The post, written in Zulu, read: “Phuma, phuma Cyril. Phuma ... phuuuma Cyril.” It has since been deleted.
Mkhize, who is also the spokesperson of the ANC Youth League national youth task team (NYTT), claimed her account was hacked.
While some believed her and shared tips on how to protect your account, others said she was lying.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mkhize said she had no idea how the post came about.
“It was not me who posted that thing. I was sleeping when a call came ... from the provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, who asked me what is this I have posted on Facebook.
“I asked him what he was talking about and he told me about the post ... I apologised and told him it was definitely not me and that I think my account was hacked.
“I also said to him I cannot be that clumsy as a member of the newly-elected PEC. Then he said, 'thank you, maMkhize'. He was just checking if the post was authentic.”
She claimed her phone was lying around and doesn’t have a pin.
“I think they are trying to assassinate my character and tarnish my name because I made it into the PEC.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
KZN PEC member denies posting ‘Cyril must go’ on Facebook, says she was hacked
'Time for talk is over' — ANCYL plans to mobilise South Africans over load-shedding
Phoenix one month later: Residents working to restore harmony and call for economic equality
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos