×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘Landlords’ charge residents for dwellings government gave for free

01 August 2022 - 18:22
New temporary shelter at the Kaserne informal settlement. Illegal 'landlords' were attempting to charge residents for entering the structures given to them by Johannesburg City.
New temporary shelter at the Kaserne informal settlement. Illegal 'landlords' were attempting to charge residents for entering the structures given to them by Johannesburg City.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Joburg “landlords” have been warned against charging for services the government gives for free. 

This comes after the department of human settlements relocated families, only to discover families were being charged to enter the new structures they were given.

In June more than 300 families who were victims of shack fires in KwaMaiMai were temporarily sheltered at Hofland Park community centre until Friday.

One dead as fire ravages informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg

Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services on Sunday said one person died after a fire ravaged about 400 shacks near Kwa Mai Mai in Jeppestown.
News
1 month ago

The families were relocated to Kaserne informal settlement on Friday.

During the relocation process, it was established that some of the new structures were locked by illegal “landlords” demanding payment from residents before they could occupy the new shacks.

Law enforcement was called in to break the locks and give residents access to the temporary homes.

On Monday MMC for human settlements Cllr Mlungisi Mabaso condemned these landlords and cautioned them to stop demanding money for government services.

“We cannot allow illegal activities in our communities. No-one can demand payment for government services that are provided free of charge. We do not recognise these so-called landlords, in fact, they are criminals defrauding desperate residents,” said Mabaso.

The issue of landlords is prevalent in many informal settlements and other government properties.

“These illegal landlords cannot claim government property as their own. I urge community members to work with the department to report anyone who demands money for government services, so we can clamp down on this lawlessness and victimisation of vulnerable people,” Mabaso said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Suburban shack invasion

Luxury homeowners in Sherwood, west of Durban, woke up yesterday morning to find an informal settlement being built around their pricey properties. ...
News
9 years ago

Can subsidised rentals help solve the housing crisis?

It’s an idea whose time has come but it is not a cure-all
News
4 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. No going back, no compromise, says Ramaphosa on step-aside resolution Politics
  2. 'I wanted to take all the pain so that they wouldn’t touch the girls' — model ... South Africa
  3. Questions remain over horror Krugersdorp gang rapes News
  4. Eskom employee arrested for R11m electricity billing fraud South Africa
  5. KwaZulu-Natal motorist jumps into the sea to evade cops South Africa

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele