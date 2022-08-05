Capitec Bank offline, leaving clients without online banking services

Capitec Bank's online clients were unable to connect to the service on Friday.
At 8am on Friday the bank confirmed it continued to experience infrastructure problems with its central servers which support its banking channels.
The issue started on Thursday morning and affected the bank’s app, internet banking and unstructured supplementary services data (USSD) services.
“We realise this is a terrible experience for our clients and apologise for the inconvenience if you have tried to make use of our banking app, USSD and internet banking in the past 24 hours,” the bank said.
“We are absolutely committed to resolving this as soon as possible and have a team of technology experts correcting the problem. Clients can continue to make use of card payments and ATMs.”
Capitec clients were unimpressed. Many took to Twitter to complain their bank accounts had reflected “insufficient funds”.
Some took it further to say they would close their accounts as soon as it is back online.
The bank has a customer base of 16.7-million, some of whom are registered for the online banking service.
- This article is amended to reflect that not all customers use the online banking service.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
