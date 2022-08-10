×

South Africa

Mashaba calls for dedicated unit to deal with immigrants bust for crimes

10 August 2022 - 11:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
ActionSA's Herman Mashaba has called for a special task force to be created to arrest and deport foreign nationals found guilty of crimes. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ The Sunday Times.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has called for home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to create a task team to make sure illegal immigrants convicted of crimes in SA are deported.

Responding to a video of an alleged foreign national accused of “making fake R100 notes”, Mashaba asked Motsoaledi to take action to ensure justice and deportation.

“Minister Motsoaledi, how did this serious criminal end up in SA? Please, have a dedicated team in your department to follow up on these cases until these people are punished, and immediately deported after serving time in prison.”

He suggested the minister should release monthly reports on deportation to show he is “serious” about the issue.

“I think we need to hold you accountable to give us monthly deportation statistics, otherwise you will play ANC politics with South Africans, giving an impression you are serious about treating illegal immigration when you know you practise the opposite.”

In June Motsoaledi announced his department is working on a “complete overhaul” of SA’s immigration system to deal with the immigration “crisis”. 

It will include recruiting more border guards, fighting corruption within home affairs and arresting South Africans selling their identity documents to foreigners.  

“Immigration is another area of concern. I don’t have to outline what is taking place in our country about this problem. It is a crisis we are all well aware of.

“At the moment, it will suffice to say we have decided on a complete overhaul of the immigration system. Complete overhaul means exactly that. Work in this regard is well underway and we will soon unveil it,” said Motsoaledi.

Last year the minister set up a task team to review permits and visas issued by the department since 2004.

“I identified the need to review the permits after realising a trend emerging from the outcomes of cases involving prominent people investigated by the department’s counter-corruption unit which investigates wrongdoing by departmental officials.

“Over the years the counter-corruption unit has established that 66%, or nearly two out of every three reported cases, involved permitting. The allegations are reported by whistle-blowers using different avenues to reach the unit,” he said at the time.

