Things are bleak in SA right now — and foreigners are an easy scapegoat
SA belongs to all who live in it, declares the Freedom Charter, but tell that to the victims — and perpetrators — of xenophobia in 2022, writes Franny Rabkin
07 August 2022 - 00:00
In 1955, the ANC proclaimed in the Freedom Charter that SA “belongs to all who live in it”. In 2022, at the ruling party’s recent policy conference, a proposed policy on immigration included the development of “a well co-ordinated strategy for tracking down illegal foreigners”. ..
Things are bleak in SA right now — and foreigners are an easy scapegoat
SA belongs to all who live in it, declares the Freedom Charter, but tell that to the victims — and perpetrators — of xenophobia in 2022, writes Franny Rabkin
In 1955, the ANC proclaimed in the Freedom Charter that SA “belongs to all who live in it”. In 2022, at the ruling party’s recent policy conference, a proposed policy on immigration included the development of “a well co-ordinated strategy for tracking down illegal foreigners”. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos