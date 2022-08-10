“For Mduduzi, we know the mentality of these youngsters and what is happening where he comes from,” said Zwane.
“Most of us we were born and raised in Soweto. The mentality is that given praise too early makes these boys believe they have arrived.”
Zwane has displayed bravery by giving Shabalala a chance to play at such a young age and believes he is disciplined enough not to be disturbed by negative outside influences.
“Luckily Mdu is a humble young man. We spent a lot of time with them (youngsters) to make them aware of what is going on out there and they listen.
“I told him today that no matter we are under pressure or we leading, I am going to give you the opportunity. I told him 'I want to see you going out there to showcase your talent and expressing yourself', and he did very well.
“With the size of his body, he went in and he was pressing, he was energetic and that’s what we need from our youngsters. This can only help our different age group national teams because the country needs players who can play at this level to get it right.”
Chiefs coach Zwane says they will protect starlet Shabalala
A ring of steel will be erected around exciting Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mduduzi Shabalala.
Shabalala scored his first goal for Amakhosi after he came on as a second half substitute during the impressive 3-0 win over Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.
Amakhosi’s win was secured through first half strikes by Ashley Du Preez and Keagan Dolly, with Shabalala rounding off what was a good night for the home side to consign United to their second defeat.
After Chiefs’ first league win of the season, coach Arthur Zwane made the point that they are constantly guiding the highly promising 18-year-old stylish midfielder.
