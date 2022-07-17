Mental health
Number of students suffering from depression rockets
A 24-hour helpline catering exclusively for students received more than 12,000 crisis calls in the first six months of this year compared with 18,200 for the whole of last year
17 July 2022 - 00:00
A growing number of troubled students are seeking help from SA’s universities for mental health problems, with some institutions saying suicide-related calls have more than doubled compared with the first half of last year...
