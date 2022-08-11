×

LISTEN | Police in contact with SANDF but deployment would be premature, says Cele

No police station in SA has enough staff and the reason is clear, adds minister

11 August 2022 - 17:27 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Minister Bheki Cele says there is no need to panic at the police's handling of zama zamas.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Police minister Bheki Cele has outlined plans to combat zama zamas and crime.

He suspects human trafficking is related to illegal miners. He also mentioned police understaffing.

Listen:

The subject of zama zamas has been a hot topic after the arrest of 350 in Krugersdorp, some arrests in connection with the gang rape of eight women in the area. Fourteen suspects have already appeared in court.

18,000 foreigners in SA prisons, says Cele after arrest of 350 West Rand zama zamas

The minister, however, challenged the idea that foreigners were synonymous with criminality
Seven more charged with Krugersdorp gang rape, among them a minor and a South African

Seven more people were on Thursday charged with raping eight women in West Village, Krugersdorp, bringing the number of suspects to 14.
LISTEN | DA wants Bheki Cele fired and hauled before parliament over Krugersdorp rape comment

Police minister Bheki Cele said one of the women who was raped at a Krugersdorp mine dump “was lucky — if it is lucky” to be raped by just one man.
Police ordered to explain leaking of gang rape victims’ personal details

Information regulator lays down the Protection of Personal Information law
