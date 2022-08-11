×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

More than 400 unlicensed firearms recovered in Gauteng in two weeks

11 August 2022 - 15:50 By TimesLIVE
Police in Gauteng have confiscated more than 400 firearms and nearly 3,000 rounds of ammunition in the past two weeks. Stock photo.
Police in Gauteng have confiscated more than 400 firearms and nearly 3,000 rounds of ammunition in the past two weeks. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Police in Gauteng have in the past two weeks recovered more than 400 unlicensed firearms and nearly 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

The firearms and ammunition were seized during operations, routine crime-prevention patrols, stop-and-searches and through community tip-offs.

Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said on Thursday the SAPS remained resolute in recovering unlicensed firearms and ammunition to address serious and violent crime in the province.

Two of the firearms were recovered on Saturday when members of the Johannesburg K9 unit nabbed two suspects in Jeppe after a robbery earlier in the day in Bloemfontein.

“The members followed up on information that the suspects were making their way to Gauteng in a stolen white vehicle. The suspects’ vehicle collided with another one after a car chase and shoot-out with the police.

“The duo were arrested and two unlicensed firearms and ammunition was recovered; another suspect evaded arrest,” Kweza said.

REVEALED | How SA’s most notorious thugs got out of jail free and killed 24, including two Hawks officers

The number of case withdrawals involving dangerous cash-in-transit criminals is cause for serious concern
News
17 hours ago

She said community tip-offs also resulted in the recovery of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition at the weekend.

Kweza said police in Rabie Ridge arrested three suspects and recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition in two separate incidents in Mayibuye and Phomolong after community patrollers had alerted them on Saturday.

On the same day, police arrested a 35-year-old suspect at a roadblock in Evaton, Sedibeng, during Operation O Kae Molao. The man's vehicle was searched, which led to police recovering the firearm and ammunition.

Kweza said all firearms were subjected to ballistic tests to establish whether they could be linked to serious crimes which had been committed.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Couple fear being stripped of 'parenthood' after social worker's arrest

A Johannesburg couple had to dash to the high court to secure an order that their daughter, who turns four this month, remains in their care after ...
News
17 hours ago

Woman's burnt remains found in KZN sugar cane field

The remains of a woman, the victim of a suspected necklacing, have been found in a KwaZulu-Natal south coast sugar cane field by farm workers.
News
1 day ago

PODCAST | The profiler diaries 2: From crime scene to courtroom

In this episode of 'True Crime South Africa', we sit down with Dr Gérard Labuschagne to chat about his book, the cases he chose to include, and some ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into ... News
  2. Mkhwebane asks parliamentary committee to summon Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Woman loses R10m Ferrari key during Pretoria parking lot scrap South Africa
  4. Flashy cars and dodgy deals end in tears as fugitive’s assets are frozen News
  5. Operation Dudula takes fight to Cape Town employers who hire foreign staff South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court