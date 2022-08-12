Members of the DA descended on Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni on Friday to picket and call for the immediate suspension of hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi, who they allege has turned a blind eye to financial mismanagement.
The protest comes after allegations of suspicious contracts in which the hospital was alleged to have procured 2,000 hand towels for about R230 each and 100 leather armchairs for R500,000.
It was alleged the dodgy contracts were flagged by whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, who was murdered on August 23 2021.
DA Gauteng shadow MEC for health, MPL Jack Bloom, and DA Tembisa South constituency head, MPL Refiloe Nt’sekhe, led the picket outside the hospital.
They said the money should have been spent on fixing conditions at the overcrowded hospital.
DA protests for removal of Tembisa Hospital CEO after allegations of dodgy procurement contracts
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of the DA descended on Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni on Friday to picket and call for the immediate suspension of hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi, who they allege has turned a blind eye to financial mismanagement.
The protest comes after allegations of suspicious contracts in which the hospital was alleged to have procured 2,000 hand towels for about R230 each and 100 leather armchairs for R500,000.
It was alleged the dodgy contracts were flagged by whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, who was murdered on August 23 2021.
DA Gauteng shadow MEC for health, MPL Jack Bloom, and DA Tembisa South constituency head, MPL Refiloe Nt’sekhe, led the picket outside the hospital.
They said the money should have been spent on fixing conditions at the overcrowded hospital.
Image: Alaister Russell
Motalatale Modiba, spokesperson for Gauteng health, said the department was concerned about the allegations and investigations were under way.
The department said decisive action would be taken against employees found to have failed to discharge their responsibilities in line with the Public Finance Management Act and other applicable prescripts.
“Given that the issues related to the tragic death of Deokaran are under investigation by law enforcement agencies, it is wise for us to allow that process to properly unfold so we are able to take appropriate action,” said Modiba.
“However, the department has committed that as and when the need arises and there are further actions being undertaken by the department, we will update the public.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
“We also wish to assure the public that decisive action will be taken against our employees who are found to have failed to discharge their responsibilities in line with applicable prescripts.”
The DA has called for the department to speed up the investigations and for Mthunzi’s removal in the interim.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Numerous power cuts at Gauteng hospitals and clinics as they run out of diesel
Negligence kills: 1,954 people died from 'adverse events' at Gauteng public hospitals in 2021
Tembisa Hospital CEO lays bare to MPs challenges facing the hospital
New ‘hospital of death’ CEO is a man with plans to provide hope
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos