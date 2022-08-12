×

South Africa

Parliament ‘arsonist’ Zandile Mafe to make first high court appearance

12 August 2022 - 09:44
Alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe during a previous court appearance. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

The man accused of setting fire to parliament is set to appear in the Cape Town high court on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Zandile Christmas Mafe would appear in the Cape Town high court for a pre-trial conference.

Mafe, 49, faces housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, terrorism, arson and theft charges.

He has been in custody since January 2 after a fire gutted the National Assembly building in Cape Town.

“He was denied bail at Cape Town regional court and his case was transferred to the high court. He was handed the indictment and a summary of facts,” said Ntabazalila.

Forensic investigators had to deal with 50 tons of water in the basement of the charred building to collect evidence and determine the extent of the damage caused by the blaze.

When Mafe appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court in March, the prosecution said the investigating officer had received a “positive facial recognition report”.

