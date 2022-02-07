UCT, parliament and St George's Cathedral — Cape Town fires that have shocked us this year

Just over a month into the new year the City of Cape Town has been hit by several fires at prominent landmarks.

Most recently, a fire broke out at St George's Cathedral in the early hours of Sunday.

Firefighters attended the scene after receiving an emergency call regarding smoke coming from the basement of the cathedral at 1.52am.

Dean of the cathedral, Rev Michael Weeder, suspected arson.

“It appears that a lit piece of cotton or gauze was thrown through the small, barred window near the steps leading up to the cathedral's Wale Street entrance. Someone was spotted running away from the cathedral,” said Weeder in a social media post on Sunday.

He said there was no discernible damage to the property and further assessments will be done in the basement, which is now inaccessible.

Weeder said on Monday city authorities had obtained a statement from a passer-by who witnessed the fire.