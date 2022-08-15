Mlangeni-Rosenberg said the school was told about the loss of Aiton at a special assembly on Monday. Prayers were said and a moment of silence observed before black and white balloons were released in his memory.
Northcliff High School devastated after death of matric pupil
Image: Northcliff High School
Pupils of Northcliff High School in Johannesburg are in mourning after the death of fellow pupil Kyle Aiton at the weekend.
It is alleged the 18-year-old fell from a balcony while out with friends.
On Monday, bouquets of flowers were laid out at the school as the matric pupil was remembered by his schoolmates as a popular sportsman and friend.
Fellow pupil Bongani Mlangeni-Rosenberg, 16, knew Aiton through a mutual love of sports.
Image: Supplied
Mlangeni-Rosenberg said the school was told about the loss of Aiton at a special assembly on Monday. Prayers were said and a moment of silence observed before black and white balloons were released in his memory.
“The mood at school was one of sadness. A lot of people were crying. I'm OK now, but I got upset and cried at school when I thought about him.
“Kyle was happy and sporty and inspirational. He was never the type to have a bad side. He always greeted me and everyone who spent time with him had a smile on their face.”
Mother Jackie Rosenberg said Mlangeni-Rosenberg was suffering after the death of his friend who received accolades for sports as recently as Friday.
Northcliff High posted a tribute on social media on Monday.
“We mourn the loss of Kyle Aiton, one of our matric students who sadly passed away on Saturday after a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”
Image: Supplied
Below the post are messages from parents.
Deidre Redfern said Kyle would be missed. “Such a great young man. Our deepest condolences to his family. You are in our thoughts and prayers.”
Gary Meyer responded to the school's post, saying the news was “incredibly sad”.
“Deepest condolences to Kyle’s family, friends, fellow students and faculty. May he rest in peace.”
Lynn Meyers said: “Very sad. The mood was very sombre in our house after the news reached my son. Praying that God wrap his family and friends in His loving arms forever. Rest soft Kyle.”
Pupils would be wearing black bands in Aiton's memory on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
