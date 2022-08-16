The ceremony is set to take place just days after the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s eldest living son, Prince Simakade Zulu kaZwelithini, underwent the same ceremony at Enyokeni royal palace, placing him on the throne.
On Saturday, the family held two ceremonies before the last stage of the process that would certify Prince Simakade as Zulu king.
The first was a ritual to separate amabutho from the late king’s spirit — amabutho belong to the late king until the ceremony has taken place. The second was the cleansing of the throne before a new king sits.
Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi labelled the event as illegal and a “foolish provocation”.
“It is said that Prince Simakade intends entering the cattle kraal at Enyokeni Palace as though this would somehow negate his majesty the king’s traditional coronation which has already been announced,” he said.
Misuzulu was formally recognised as the Zulu king by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March.
The brother of King Goodwill Zwelithini, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, lodged an urgent court application last month to stop Misuzulu’s coronation, but this was struck off the roll.
Mbonisi claimed the process was “hijacked” by Buthelezi for his own political interest.
TimesLIVE
EXPLAINER | The significance of entering the kraal in Zulu custom
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
University of KwaZulu-Natal cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko has described the entering of the kraal ceremony, known as ukungena esibayeni, as one of the most sacred royal customs and likened it to a traditional prayer.
Mazibuko spoke before the all-important ritual King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is expected to perform before his coronation on Saturday (August 20).
“In every Zulu homestead and in every Zulu palace there is a kraal. The cattle kraal is a place of prayer in any Zulu family because that is where they communicate with their ancestors, that is where they record everything taking place within that family.
“But when we talk about that cattle kraal for the king’s palace, that is considered a sacred place — it is like the temple for the entire Zulu nation.
“Traditional prayers and pledges are done by the nation to the king, by the king to the nation, by amabutho to the king and by the king to amabutho, because when the king moves around he is surrounded by amabutho. So the entering of the kraal ceremony is one that is more of a traditional prayer.”
TimesLIVE
