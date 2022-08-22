×

South Africa

Man who allegedly stoned girlfriend, 17, to death expected in court

22 August 2022 - 12:15
Police says the 17-year-old girl was attacked on Saturday evening. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 23-year-old man who allegedly stoned his girlfriend to death in Limpopo is expected to appear at Nebo magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi said the 17-year-old girl was attacked on Saturday evening.

“The information received by the police suggests that the suspect was walking with the victim at Kome village, under Nebo policing area, when she allegedly received a call,” said Seabi.

He said the suspect accused her of cheating on him and he then allegedly stoned her to death.

“The police were called and on arrival at the scene, the victim was found lying with fatal injuries,” he said.

Seabi said the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit took over the case for further investigations.

The suspect will face a charge of murder.

READ MORE:

Lindokuhle Mnguni 'enriched all of our lives', says land activist group of murdered commune leader

Lindokuhle Mnguni chose to live for socialism despite the risk, says Abahlali baseMjondolo.
News
6 hours ago

CRIME STATS | More than 1,000 women and children killed in just three months this year

In three months, 1,098 women and children were killed in SA.
News
3 days ago

17-year jail term for men who killed 92–year-old relative they accused of witchcraft

The Eastern Cape High Court, sitting in Sterkspruit, has sentenced four men convicted of killing a 92-year-old woman they accused of practising ...
News
3 days ago
