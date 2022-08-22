Man who allegedly stoned girlfriend, 17, to death expected in court

A 23-year-old man who allegedly stoned his girlfriend to death in Limpopo is expected to appear at Nebo magistrate’s court on Monday.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi said the 17-year-old girl was attacked on Saturday evening.
“The information received by the police suggests that the suspect was walking with the victim at Kome village, under Nebo policing area, when she allegedly received a call,” said Seabi.
He said the suspect accused her of cheating on him and he then allegedly stoned her to death.
“The police were called and on arrival at the scene, the victim was found lying with fatal injuries,” he said.
Seabi said the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit took over the case for further investigations.
The suspect will face a charge of murder.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
