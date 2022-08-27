×

South Africa

Pretoria woman runs symbolic Comrades as tribute to iconic race saving her life

27 August 2022 - 08:00
Nontombi Luthuli credits the Comrades Marathon for helping save her from a mental breakdown and ending her life after several traumatic events
Nontombi Luthuli credits the Comrades Marathon for helping save her from a mental breakdown and ending her life after several traumatic events
Image: Supplied

As thousands of Comrades Marathon athletes pound the road between Pietermaritzburg and Durban for the first time in two years on Sunday, a Pretoria woman will run her own symbolic 21km race after overcoming an abusive marriage, her son drowning in front of her, two attempted rapes and her father stabbing her mother.

Nontombi Luthuli, the assistant director of the civilian secretariat for police service, has the endurance race to thank for saving her from a mental breakdown and suicide after experiencing several traumatic events.

Luthuli, who began her long-distance running journey two years ago, has two Comrades medals under her belt — for the 21km in 2021 and 10km in 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw the iconic race being held virtually for two years before returning to its full 89km format this year.

For Luthuli, though she tackled the shorter distances, the Comrades has been her lifeline.

IN NUMBERS

Over 15 000 - the number of runners registered for this year's Comrades

12 hours - the duration of the entire race

21km - the distance of Nontombi Luthuli's symbolic Comrades

She will start her race at 6.30am at Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Pretoria East.

“I am going for 21km for now. However, I am striving to go for 89km, that’s my dream and it will come true. I am still on the journey to run a full-length Comrades ...” Luthuli said.

“For me running is a medicine on its own. It is healing my soul.

“When I am running, I meditate, I gain strength to conquer all the obstacles in my life — aligning the challenging hills with the trials and tribulations I have faced and still face in my life.

“I decided to quit a nearly 15-year abusive marriage in October 2020. I credit my running for my mental strength and health as I look back at all the traumatic events that have haunted me beyond my divorce.

“Not only did I witness  the wrath of gender-based violence when my father stabbed my mother into a six-month coma, I was also present when my brother died through bullet wounds in our home during a robbery.

“As though this was not disturbing enough, in 2018 I watched helplessly as my son drowned at the Blue Rock Dam while I was taking a video of him having a lovely time that ended in his untimely death at the age of 21.”

Luthuli said she also had to deal with surviving two attempted rapes by two family members when she was younger, leaving her with deep scars.

When I am running, I meditate, I gain strength to conquer all the obstacles in my life - aligning the challenging hills with the trials and tribulations I have faced and still face in my life
Nontombi Luthuli

“I had to escape one of them by jumping out of a moving vehicle and in the other incident the man broke my arm. My grandfather saved me there.

“The Comrades Marathon has given me hope that there is life after each and every challenge in my life. Holding my 10km Comrades Marathon medal was the best thing ever. I started being positive and gained confidence again that I lost in the midst of my collapsed marriage.

“I would have been admitted to a mental institution or been dead by now but running is one of my coping mechanisms.”

Luthuli, who started her career as a policewoman and went on to work for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate at one stage, is now penning a memoir of her life experiences.

Nontombi Luthuli's collection of medals she has earned for her running
Nontombi Luthuli's collection of medals she has earned for her running
Image: Supplied

“I want to share my story to show that there is hope even when there is tremendous darkness,” she said.

The Comrades Marathon Association lauded Luthuli's 21km effort.

“We wish Nontombi the very best for her race. She embodies the fine and noble attributes of Comrades runners with her indomitable persevering spirit and it is our hope that she grows into the powerful ultra-runner that she aspires to be.”

The 89km event will end at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban at 5.30pm.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Siboniso Duma expects that the marathon will provide a R248m boost to the province's economy.

“The event will bring a much-needed economic boost to the cities of Pietermaritzburg with accommodation occupancies reported to be peaking at 93% and Durban and Umhlanga at 69% for the weekend. The event will be held amid much fanfare following a two-year break brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

TimesLIVE

