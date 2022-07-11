×

South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | The night the mud came: the Merriespruit disaster

11 July 2022 - 17:54 By Nicole Engelbrecht
A tailings dam failed after a torrential downpour and about 600,000m³ of water and tailings poured over a distance of 4km, engulfing 80 Merriespruit homes and claiming the lives of 17 people.
Image: Minerals Council South Africa

Listen to the story: 

On February 22 1994, most of the Virginia suburb of Merriespruit had just settled in bed when water rushed under their front doors. After a sudden cloudburst earlier that evening this was the first sign that something was very wrong.

Just 300m away from the closest house a tailings dam had burst its banks and a wall of acidic mud was headed towards the unsuspecting residents.

By the time the sun rose the next morning, Merriespruit was devastated — 17 people had lost their lives and hundreds more were injured. Though at first glance this seemed to be an act of nature, the truth was the dam had been a disaster waiting to happen. The true cause of the incident , it seemed, was negligence.

In episode 85 of True Crime SA, we delve into the events of that dark night and the action taken by those in charge of the tailings dam up to a year before the disaster occurred.    

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com  

