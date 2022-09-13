Police on Tuesday arrested three men suspected of being responsible for house robberies, housebreakings and theft in Gauteng and nearby provinces.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a team comprising the Gauteng highway patrol unit, the Gauteng traffic police saturation unit, BadBoyz Security, Tracker Connect and FRS-Falcon Risk Solutions, caught the suspects in Pretoria after the team had been monitoring their movement.
Masondo said the suspects were found in possession of various housebreaking implements. The vehicle driven by the suspects was taken to the police pound as the investigation continued.
“The suspects are linked to various cases including housebreaking that was committed in Benoni this month, where suspects took multiple electronic devices and appliances.
“It was also established that they were previously arrested for committing similar offences,” Masondo said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria
Image: SAPS
Police on Tuesday arrested three men suspected of being responsible for house robberies, housebreakings and theft in Gauteng and nearby provinces.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a team comprising the Gauteng highway patrol unit, the Gauteng traffic police saturation unit, BadBoyz Security, Tracker Connect and FRS-Falcon Risk Solutions, caught the suspects in Pretoria after the team had been monitoring their movement.
Masondo said the suspects were found in possession of various housebreaking implements. The vehicle driven by the suspects was taken to the police pound as the investigation continued.
“The suspects are linked to various cases including housebreaking that was committed in Benoni this month, where suspects took multiple electronic devices and appliances.
“It was also established that they were previously arrested for committing similar offences,” Masondo said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Police witness quizzed for leaving Meyiwa murder house for other crime scenes
Seven EMPD officers charged with murder to apply for bail on Wednesday
Parliament probe clears Zizi Kodwa of involvement in Phala Phala 'cover-up'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos