South Africa

Shocking allegations that Meyiwa had affair with Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandi

15 September 2022 - 15:03
The high court on Thursday heard allegations of how Kelly Khumalo and her sister, Zandi, were both sleeping with slain footballer, Senzo Meyiwa.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

The high court in Pretoria on Wednesday heard shocking allegations that murdered football star Senzo Meyiwa was not only involved with Kelly Khumalo but was also having an affair with Khumalo's sister Zandi. 

This emerged as defence attorney Tshepo Thobane cross-examined Meyiwa's friend Tumelo Madlala.

Madlala is a state witness testifying against five men implicated in Meyiwa's death. He has so far fingered one of the men as one of two attackers present when Meyiwa was fatally wounded in October 2014 in Vosloorus, Gauteng. 

Thobane alleged the affair between Zandi and Meyiwa played out when she lived with Kelly and Meyiwa at their Mulbarton home. 

He said a witness will testify to that and state Kelly Khumalo instructed Zandi to keep an eye on Senzo while she was busy with her music career and he wasn’t happy about that.

“Furthermore, the witness will testify that in the end, Senzo ended up having a sexual relationship with Zandi because Kelly was away for a long time,” Thobane said.

Madlala replied: “I won't deny or admit that because I know that Senzo loved women.”

LISTEN | Witness identifies 'robber' who wrestled with Senzo Meyiwa

Witness Tumelo Madlala has identified a former miner as the man who wrestled with Senzo Meyiwa on the night of the soccer goalie's murder.
News
5 hours ago

Thobane also alleged Senzo and Kelly had taken out a life cover policy in which Kelly was the beneficiary and signatory. Madlala said he did not know anything about this. 

Madlala was present when Meyiwa was shot in Kelly's mother's house. He had just arrived from KwaZulu-Natal when he, the Khumalo sisters, Mthokozisi Twala and Longwe Twala sat at the Vosloorus residence watching a soccer match. He claimed that two intruders entered the house and demanded valuables. A scuffle broke out as Meyiwa pinned one of the attackers to the wall and a shot went off, hitting Meyiwa.

The five men arrested in connection with the murder have pleaded not guilty. 

Madlala, who featured in a Netflix documentary aired just before the start of the trial, revealed he was paid to appear on the production. 

He became irritated during the cross-examination when Thobane interjected as Madlala answered and gave an explanation without using the Zulu court interpreter.

Madlala had been testifying through the interpreter. 

“Don’t shout at me, don't do that,” said Madlala. Thobane replied by telling him to behave. 

Madlala also told the court he was given money in exchange for Meyiwa’s pictures on his cellphone.

“They asked me for pictures of Senzo, not football photos, but the ones I had on my phone. Some of them are still on my phone. I told them they are mine.”

After hearing how Madlala, who claimed to have been Meyiwa's best friend, accepted money for the documentary and also sold Meyiwa's pictures to the media, Thobane alleged Madlala was given money to testify.

“It’s lies, Maybe you can explain to me how I was given the money; was it given through the bank, was it given by the hand?” he said.

He also denied that he was coached on how to testify.

The trial continues. 

TimesLIVE

