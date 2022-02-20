Promises to repair vandalised graves of Nakasa and Meyiwa fall on stony ground

Families distraught at long wait for eThekwini council and Safa to restore tombstones to their former glory

Reduced to nothing more than a pile of rubble, the tombstones of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa and anti-apartheid icon and journalist Nathaniel “Nat” Nakasa remain an eyesore for their families.



More than a year after the graves of Meyiwa and Nakasa in Durban's Chesterville Cemetery were vandalised, the families of the late icons remain in limbo, waiting for empty promises by the eThekwini municipality and the South African Football Association (Safa) to be fulfilled and the tombstones to be restored to their former glory...