LISTEN | This week's Senzo Meyiwa trial wrap

The five accused are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Tanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have pleaded not guilty.
Madlala identified the second intruder into the home as the second accused, Bongani Ntanzi.
According to Madlala, Ntanzi allegedly wrestled with Meyiwa in the kitchen before the gunshot that killed the goalkeeper went off during a scuffle.
“In my [pretrial witness] statement I explained if I were to see the person, I would be able to point the person out. I am here telling something I know happened in my presence. If you have seen someone, it won't be difficult for you to recognise the person. And I wouldn't lie about a person in a matter like this.”
Madlala testified that two men had entered the home in 2014, demanding money and cellphones while the family and friends were having a casual Sunday visit at the home of Khumalo's mother.
In spite of objections from the defence counsels over the identification, judge Maumela said he would not give “a conclusive ruling now” on the objections, adding the credibility of Madlala's testimony would be dealt with when he delivered his verdict.
Five months into the high-profile murder case of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa and some shocking revelations have come up following the third state witness Tumelo Madlala taking the stand this past week.
Madlala was a childhood friend of Meyiwa’s and was one of the people present in the house in Vosloorus the night the soccer star was killed in 2014.
Madlala, a much-anticipated witness, began his testimony under stress after being confronted by journalists before taking the witness box.
On Tuesday, Madlala testified that Meyiwa, Meyiwa's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, he and others were sitting in the lounge when they saw armed gunmen walk into the house, demanding money and cellphones. He said Meyiwa was shot after attacking one robber.
Madlala told the Pretoria high court on Wednesday that he tried to stop blood flowing from the soccer star's gunshot wound while rushing him to hospital. He said one woman gave him a face cloth to cover the wound.
Once in the car, “his head was on me and in the middle it was Mthokozisi [Twala, another friend] and at the side it was Zandi [Khumalo’s sister],” Madlala told the court.
Madlala recalled kissing Meyiwa on the forehead after viewing his body at Botshelong Empilweni hospital where was declared dead.
According to Madlala, Khumalo's mother was the one who broke the news of Meyiwa’s passing after consulting a nurse.
The trial will resume on 14 November 2022, running to 2 December 2022 with Madla;a still on the stand as he is yet to complete his cross-examination.
