Load-shedding may be downgraded on Thursday but stage 5 remains for now

SA’s state-owned power utility continues to cut 5,000MW from the national grid and may only reduce this to 4,000MW by Thursday.
While some generation units are expected to return to service it is necessary to continue stage 5 load-shedding to limit the use of emergency generation reserves, Eskom said on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. There is a possibility of reducing one stage by Thursday.
Over the weekend, Eskom removed 6,000MW from the grid as power stations malfunctioned. The utility struggles to meet electricity demand due to aged infrastructure that breaks down and is weighing on economic growth and business confidence.
Emergency generation reserves are “severely constrained by extensive use to supplement generation capacity”, Eskom said.
Image: Bloomberg
