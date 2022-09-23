South Africa

Six arrested as Hawks raid shops allegedly dealing in counterfeit goods

23 September 2022 - 15:55
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
These are some of the counterfeit food products seized by the Hawks during its operations in five shops in the Sekhukhune district municipality during the week.
Image: SAPS

The Hawks seized boxes of counterfeit Anchor Yeast and Gold Star Yeast with an estimated value of more than R20,000 at five tuck shops in the Sekhukhune district municipality in Limpopo this week.

Six people were arrested for allegedly dealing in counterfeit goods.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said the Hawks received intelligence that the shops in Dennilton, Marble Hall, Nebo and Jane Furse were allegedly dealing in counterfeit goods.

“A sting operation comprising of the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation intellectual property rights, Polokwane serious commercial crime investigation, Thohoyandou tactical response team and the brand representative company Adams & Adams was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.”

Maluleke said Fekele Oold Anulo, 21, Ayolo Waje, 31, and Muhammad Ali, 29, arrested in Dennilton and Marble Hall, appeared in court on Thursday and were charged with dealing in counterfeit goods and contravening the Immigration Act. They were remanded.

The other three suspects, arrested in Nebo and Jane Furse, are expected to appear in court in Friday.

TimesLIVE

