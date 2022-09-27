A 10-year-old boy from Gqeberha has been mauled to death by the family’s two pit bulls at his Gelvandale house.
It is unclear at this stage why the dogs turned on the boy, who succumbed to his injuries, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
Two other children were found in the house with the dogs and were unharmed when police arrived at 1.15pm on Monday.
Police shot dead both dogs.
An inquest docket will be opened for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
Family dogs kill boy, 10
Image: 123rf/Gloria Anderson
