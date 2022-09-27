The City of Tshwane has blamed a banking snafu for a delay in paying some staff salaries this month.
Mayor Randall Williams said employees who bank with Absa received their salaries and the nonpayment of salaries to those who banked with other institutions was due to a technical glitch by Absa.
Employees were assured this had been resolved.
“Absa has managed to resolve the salary payment debacle with other banks. Salaries will gradually be paid into employees’ accounts [on Monday] afternoon. Employees are urged to give this process a few hours.
“Absa undertook to cover all the costs (reimburse the charges) resulting from this unfortunate occurrence,” the city said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Salary delay for Tshwane metro staff resolved, says city as it blames bank
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
The City of Tshwane has blamed a banking snafu for a delay in paying some staff salaries this month.
Mayor Randall Williams said employees who bank with Absa received their salaries and the nonpayment of salaries to those who banked with other institutions was due to a technical glitch by Absa.
Employees were assured this had been resolved.
“Absa has managed to resolve the salary payment debacle with other banks. Salaries will gradually be paid into employees’ accounts [on Monday] afternoon. Employees are urged to give this process a few hours.
“Absa undertook to cover all the costs (reimburse the charges) resulting from this unfortunate occurrence,” the city said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Train service in northern Gauteng suspended after Eskom payment snag
R9bn price tag to move parliament to Tshwane
Those creating illegal connections in Tshwane have 10 days to come clean. Here’s what will happen if they don’t
Tshwane bus operations affected by fuel shortages
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos