News

Crackdown on alleged internet scammer group Black Axe

An internationally organised police operation is under way to arrest members of a syndicate that has been preying on women in the US and SA

24 October 2021 - 00:05

Outside nightclubs in Cape Town and Johannesburg, brand new Ferraris, Bentleys and Mercedes-Benzes roar in defiance of a depressed economy. While Covid has caused many to suffer, the owners of these vehicles have been “popping bottles” of champagne until long after curfew.

Monday night, however, was their last night of freedom. Members of Black Axe, an organisation that has practised a range of internet scams, are reportedly on the run as international authorities close in on them...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Black Axe suspects held in Cape Town could be extradited to US South Africa
  2. Americans want Black Axe scammers arrested in Cape Town to stand trial in US South Africa
  3. Eight expected in court as chopper falls on Black Axe crime syndicate South Africa
  4. Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Nigerian syndicate victims lost R100m: Hawks South Africa

Most read

  1. I'm no con man, says SA’s ‘youngest millionaire’ Sandile Shezi News
  2. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  3. 'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory' News
  4. The Blyde Riverwalk Estate: Inside the nasty dispute at this Gauteng ‘coastal’ ... News
  5. Durban schoolboy faces expulsion over alleged racist slur News

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...