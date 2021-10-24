Crackdown on alleged internet scammer group Black Axe

An internationally organised police operation is under way to arrest members of a syndicate that has been preying on women in the US and SA

Outside nightclubs in Cape Town and Johannesburg, brand new Ferraris, Bentleys and Mercedes-Benzes roar in defiance of a depressed economy. While Covid has caused many to suffer, the owners of these vehicles have been “popping bottles” of champagne until long after curfew.



Monday night, however, was their last night of freedom. Members of Black Axe, an organisation that has practised a range of internet scams, are reportedly on the run as international authorities close in on them...