South Africa

Close teen relative faces murder, theft charges over death of magistrate

29 September 2022 - 17:22 By TIMESLIVE
Magistrate Romay van Rooyen was found dead in her home at Marina da Gama in Cape Town.
Image: Facebook/Romay van Rooyen

An 18-year-old relative of magistrate Romay van Rooyen, whose body was discovered this month in Cape Town, appeared in court on Thursday facing charges of murder and the theft of Van Rooyen's vehicle.

Van Rooyen, 50, was killed at her home in Marina da Gama, near Muizenberg, on September 10. Her car was missing but was found the next day in Mitchells Plain.

Cassidy Hartzenberg appeared in the Simon’s Town magistrate’s court.

“In its charge sheet the state alleges that Hartzenberg strangled Van Rooyen and then stole her vehicle and cash,” said Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Hartzenberg was arrested on Tuesday during an investigation by the Hawks.

“The state is satisfied that the accused is linked to the murder and is in consultation with DPCI [Hawks] to consider bail proceedings. At this stage, the suspect’s bail profile is unknown, and it would be in the interests of justice to obtain all relevant information before a decision on bail is made. We are hopeful that this matter can be processed speedily through the courts and the outstanding investigation will be finalised quickly,” said Ntabazalila.

“This matter again brings into focus the elevated levels of gender-based violence and femicide in our country and we applaud the swift action taken by the DPCI in arresting a suspect in this high-profile case which had members of the justice cluster concerned for their safety. The NPA will vigorously prosecute the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide as it encroaches on the right to dignity.”

The killing of Van Rooyen, who worked at the Vredenberg courts on the West Coast but spent weekends at home in Cape Town, initially raised concerns that it may be related to her work as a magistrate.

TimesLIVE

