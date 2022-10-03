'I will do anything': breeder pleads for safe return of six stolen golden retriever dogs

A dog breeder is pleading for the safe return of her six stolen golden retrievers, with two of them pregnant and due to whelp soon.
Sharron Brown said the dogs were stolen from her Lanseria farm on September 17. She has opened a case of theft at Muldersdrift police station.
Though Brown has a suspect in mind whom she cannot name due to ongoing investigations, she said she does not know the reason behind the theft.
She suspects the thieves had inside knowledge of her breeding and boarding kennels as they bypassed her security measures and had access to the key.
Her main concern is the health of the dogs, especially as two of them are due to give birth this week.
While the puppies she breeds are sold for about R20,000 each, she said they will not be able to fetch this price if anyone else tries to sell them.
“I sell my pups for R20,000 each. I have an extremely good reputation and bloodline and history and showing records, hence every puppy that’s born is booked before birthed.
“So people think it’s lucrative. But it’s taken me decades to produce this standard of puppy. And to make my name up, so someone that steals a female thinking he’s going to make the same income is sadly mistaken.”
On having them returned safely, Brown said: “I will do anything.”
She is consulting “animal communicators” in the search to find them.
Brown said animal communicators are hugely known in her field and as soon as word of the stolen dogs went out, it was recommended by many.
“They’re like psychics that can tap into dogs' thinking and report back to me,” she said
The leader, Aimee, is the one the animal communicators are “talking” to the most, Brown said. The other missing dogs are Teddy Ann, Bailey (pregnant), Zoom (pregnant), Natasha and Melly.
She said the animal communicators have indicated the dogs are in the Magaliesberg area.
" Yesterday [Sunday] we spent 10 hours driving around the area” but it was fruitless.
'I will do anything': breeder pleads for safe return of six stolen golden retriever dogs
A dog breeder is pleading for the safe return of her six stolen golden retrievers, with two of them pregnant and due to whelp soon.
Sharron Brown said the dogs were stolen from her Lanseria farm on September 17. She has opened a case of theft at Muldersdrift police station.
Though Brown has a suspect in mind whom she cannot name due to ongoing investigations, she said she does not know the reason behind the theft.
She suspects the thieves had inside knowledge of her breeding and boarding kennels as they bypassed her security measures and had access to the key.
Her main concern is the health of the dogs, especially as two of them are due to give birth this week.
While the puppies she breeds are sold for about R20,000 each, she said they will not be able to fetch this price if anyone else tries to sell them.
“I sell my pups for R20,000 each. I have an extremely good reputation and bloodline and history and showing records, hence every puppy that’s born is booked before birthed.
“So people think it’s lucrative. But it’s taken me decades to produce this standard of puppy. And to make my name up, so someone that steals a female thinking he’s going to make the same income is sadly mistaken.”
On having them returned safely, Brown said: “I will do anything.”
She is consulting “animal communicators” in the search to find them.
Brown said animal communicators are hugely known in her field and as soon as word of the stolen dogs went out, it was recommended by many.
“They’re like psychics that can tap into dogs' thinking and report back to me,” she said
The leader, Aimee, is the one the animal communicators are “talking” to the most, Brown said. The other missing dogs are Teddy Ann, Bailey (pregnant), Zoom (pregnant), Natasha and Melly.
She said the animal communicators have indicated the dogs are in the Magaliesberg area.
" Yesterday [Sunday] we spent 10 hours driving around the area” but it was fruitless.
Brown said according to the communicators, the dogs are being kept somewhere in a rundown farm building.
“They are being fed every day and they have water at least and there are farmworkers who put them on a lead twice a day and take them for a walk. It's almost like where they are being kept is really small, but they are being taken on a walk twice a day so we are hoping maybe they will be seen.”
A reward is being offered for their safe return. Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts can contact: 079-8968-366 or their nearest veterinarian.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
KZN health MEC warns ‘Bible basher’ healthcare workers against judging LGBTQI+ community
As the fertiliser crisis bites, farmers take drastic steps in Europe
Spate of Cape seal attacks could be linked to algal blooms, says expert
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos