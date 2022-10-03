KZN health MEC warns ‘Bible basher’ healthcare workers against judging LGBTQI+ community

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has warned “Bible basher” healthcare workers against judging members of the LGBTQI+ community at health facilities in the province.
Speaking at the LGBTQI+ Pride Parade in Vryheid on Saturday, Simelane said her department had a constitutional duty to provide healthcare services without fear, favour, or discrimination according to gender or sexual orientation.
“We have a responsibility to provide a service and to promote a healthy lifestyle. When you need something and come to the department, we must provide you with a service. Whether I, as a healthcare worker, have been ‘saved’ or ‘born again’, or I go to a particular church, all of that has nothing to do with the fact that I’m a nurse or doctor. I must provide a service.
“When you come to me after being raped, I should not ask ‘why are you dressed like a man?’. Those are some of the questions people are asked at our facilities, and it is things we must deal with. The department of health cannot be Bible bashers.”
“You’re not in the department to judge. You’re there to provide a service. So provide that service,” she said.
Members of the LGBTQI+ community revealed at the parade that they were subjected to rude healthcare workers and were often asked “what they were” when seeking medical attention at clinics and hospitals.
“The intention of the parade was to squash homophobia, promote access to health for the LGBTQI+ community, remind the public that people from this sector are not animals and must be treated equally, and must not be subjected to violence and hatred because of their sexual orientation, said Simelane.
She reminded the LGBTQI+ community that unprotected sex, colloquially known as “skoon”, remained dangerous.
“Skoon kills. Protect yourselves before you have diseases. While diseases are there for male-female relationships, they’re also there for the LGBTQI community. This community is more at risk. We can talk about it and laugh, but you’re more at risk. It’s important to protect yourselves.
“All sexual practices must be defended and protected. We are urging you to use the protection we are providing because you are beautiful, intelligent, creative. Our society needs all of that beauty and brains. Those brains won’t be there when you die due to HIV and syphilis.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
KZN health MEC warns ‘Bible basher’ healthcare workers against judging LGBTQI+ community
Image: supplied
KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has warned “Bible basher” healthcare workers against judging members of the LGBTQI+ community at health facilities in the province.
Speaking at the LGBTQI+ Pride Parade in Vryheid on Saturday, Simelane said her department had a constitutional duty to provide healthcare services without fear, favour, or discrimination according to gender or sexual orientation.
“We have a responsibility to provide a service and to promote a healthy lifestyle. When you need something and come to the department, we must provide you with a service. Whether I, as a healthcare worker, have been ‘saved’ or ‘born again’, or I go to a particular church, all of that has nothing to do with the fact that I’m a nurse or doctor. I must provide a service.
“When you come to me after being raped, I should not ask ‘why are you dressed like a man?’. Those are some of the questions people are asked at our facilities, and it is things we must deal with. The department of health cannot be Bible bashers.”
“You’re not in the department to judge. You’re there to provide a service. So provide that service,” she said.
Members of the LGBTQI+ community revealed at the parade that they were subjected to rude healthcare workers and were often asked “what they were” when seeking medical attention at clinics and hospitals.
“The intention of the parade was to squash homophobia, promote access to health for the LGBTQI+ community, remind the public that people from this sector are not animals and must be treated equally, and must not be subjected to violence and hatred because of their sexual orientation, said Simelane.
She reminded the LGBTQI+ community that unprotected sex, colloquially known as “skoon”, remained dangerous.
“Skoon kills. Protect yourselves before you have diseases. While diseases are there for male-female relationships, they’re also there for the LGBTQI community. This community is more at risk. We can talk about it and laugh, but you’re more at risk. It’s important to protect yourselves.
“All sexual practices must be defended and protected. We are urging you to use the protection we are providing because you are beautiful, intelligent, creative. Our society needs all of that beauty and brains. Those brains won’t be there when you die due to HIV and syphilis.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Soweto parents march in support of LGBTQI+ family members
NWU probes student teacher who allegedly made ‘homophobic utterances’ that led to pupil’s suicide
Lehlogonolo Machaba opens up about living an authentic life without fear as a transwoman in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos