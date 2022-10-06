SA vs West Indies
Four-Day Tour Match
February 21 to 24
SA Invitational XI vs West Indies, Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Tests (WTC 2023)
February 28 to March 4
SA vs West Indies, SuperSport Park, Centurion
March 8 to 12
SA vs West Indies, DP World Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
(Both matches start at 10am)
ODIs (Bilateral ODIs)
Thursday March 16 — 1pm (day/night)
SA vs West Indies, Buffalo Park, East London
Saturday March 18 — 1pm (day/night)
SA vs West Indies, Buffalo Park, East London
Tuesday March 21 — 10am (day)
SA vs West Indies, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
T20Is (Bilateral T20Is)
Saturday March 25 — 2pm (day)
SA vs West Indies, SuperSport Park, Centurion
Sunday March 26 — 2pm (day)
SA vs West Indies, SuperSport Park, Centurion
Tuesday March 28 — 6pm (day/night)
SA vs West Indies, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
SA vs Netherlands ODI Series (CWCSL 2023)
Friday March 31 — 1pm (day/night)
SA vs Netherlands, Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Sunday April 2 — 10am — (day — Betway Pink ODI)
SA vs Netherlands, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
TimesLIVE
Proteas 2022-2023 fixtures: England to slog it into the interior touring SA
International season to take off at the back end of summer
Image: Liam Del Carme
Proteas fans will have to wait until late January to see their team in action on home soil this season.
They play England in three ODIs, two scheduled for Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on January 27 and 29, while the third is set for the Kimberley Oval on February 1.
A team as enthusiastically supported as England would ordinarily be hosted at larger venues, but the tour clashes with SA's newly formed T20 League.
SA then welcome the West Indies for a multi-format tour. The two-match Test Series will commence in Centurion on February 28. The second Test will be at the Wanderers from March 8.
This series will be the final round of matches in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) for Dean Elgar’s team, who are now second on the table.
The three-match ODI series begins at Buffalo Park with matches on March 16 and 18, before the series moves to Potchefstroom on March 21.
The three T20Is against the West Indies will be contested at Centurion on March 25 and 26 and the Wanderers on March 28.
The international summer will be concluded with two remaining Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCSL) ODIs against the Netherlands at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on March 31 and the Pink Day ODI at the Wanderers April 2. There may be a few moans and groans about the opposition for one of the marquee events on the local sporting calendar.
These two matches are carried over from the three-match series originally scheduled in December 2021 but were curtailed due to the outbreak of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
No matches were scheduled for Newlands or Boland Park as they will get their international fill through the 2023 ICC T20 Women's World Cup in SA from February 10 to 26.
“CSA is thrilled to be hosting England, West Indies and the Netherlands, all worthy opponents, in what is billed to be an exciting summer of international cricket,” CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said.
“This is principally good news to our fans who have been starved of the blend of cricket on offer at stadiums since the 2020 pandemic. These bumper fixtures confirm that cricket in SA is indeed open for business.
“As we look forward to hosting these cricketing powerhouses, we invite our fans to swell the stadiums in numbers to support the Proteas as they lock horns with the best in the world.”
FULL LIST OF PROTEAS' 2022-23 FIXTURES
SA vs England ODI Series (Cricket World Cup Super League, or CWCSL 2023 ODIs)
Friday January 27 — 1pm (day/night)
SA vs England, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Sunday January 29 — 10am (day)
SA vs England,Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Wednesday February 1 — 1pm (day/night)
SA vs England, The Oval, Kimberley
Proteas’ hundred hero Rossouw kept believing through his failures
