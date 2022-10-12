Siya Kolisi's foundation and Oakley teamed up with the South African affiliate of leading global vision care foundation OneSight EssilorLuxottica to provide free eye exams and glasses to children and adults at Planetshakers Empower Centre, Sandrift, Cape Town, on Wednesday.
This was to commemorate World Sight Day and Eye Care Awareness month.
The Springbok captain, Oakley Global athlete and co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation visited the clinic to interact with the children.
The clinic addressed the needs of about 500 people from Sandrift, Phoenix, Joe Slovo, Gugulethu and Delft, to name a few.
IN PICS | Siya Kolisi, Oakley and OneSight EssilorLuxottica have eyes on the needy
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
These communities were identified as lacking access to eye exams and glasses, which has a huge impact on residents.
Leveraging the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation’s model and manufacturing capabilities, participants received quality prescribed eyewear on site.
TimesLIVE
