South Africa

IN PICS | Siya Kolisi, Oakley and OneSight EssilorLuxottica have eyes on the needy

12 October 2022 - 17:52 By TimesLIVE
Members from the OneSight EssilorLuxottica and Kolisi foundations provide free eye exams and glasses to children from under-resourced communities.
Members from the OneSight EssilorLuxottica and Kolisi foundations provide free eye exams and glasses to children from under-resourced communities.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Siya Kolisi's foundation and Oakley teamed up with the South African affiliate of leading global vision care foundation OneSight EssilorLuxottica to provide free eye exams and glasses to children and adults at Planetshakers Empower Centre, Sandrift, Cape Town, on Wednesday.

This was to commemorate World Sight Day and Eye Care Awareness month.

The Springbok captain, Oakley Global athlete and co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation visited the clinic to interact with the children.

The clinic addressed the needs of about 500 people from Sandrift, Phoenix, Joe Slovo, Gugulethu and Delft, to name a few.

These communities were identified as lacking access to eye exams and glasses, which has a huge impact on residents.

Leveraging the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation’s model and manufacturing capabilities, participants received quality prescribed eyewear on site.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SNAPS | Siya and Rachel Kolisi's Foundation turns two & gets an official launch

"I’m still taking it all in, so overwhelmed, so grateful," Rachel says.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

WATCH | Siya Kolisi: My vision and dream for the future is to try to impact as many people as I can

"I would really love to see more kids from the township dream the way I dreamt when I moved to the suburbs," said Kolisi.
Sport
7 months ago

SIYA KOLISI | ‘I was sniffing glue with bad boys until I was rescued by rugby’

An exclusive extract from ‘Rise’, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s autobiography
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa
  2. Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma South Africa
  3. Six murdered women found with their hands tied behind their backs in downtown ... South Africa
  4. Free water and power isn’t half of it — here’s how much ministers earn and some ... South Africa
  5. ‘We knew it was too good to be true’ — Reaction to load-shedding return South Africa

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations