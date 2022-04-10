×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Siya and Rachel Kolisi's Foundation turns two & gets an official launch

10 April 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Siya and Rachel Kolisi humbled by the support as they officially launch their foundation.
Image: Instagram/ Rachel Kolisi via Joanne Markland Photography

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel hosted Mzansi's elites as they officially launched the Kolisi Foundation and celebrated its two year anniversary. 

“I don’t know what to say, but thank you. We celebrated two years of @kolisi_foundation and the official launch! I’m still taking it all in, so overwhelmed, so grateful,” Rachel wrote on Instagram.

The couple have been lending a hand to those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic. From donating PPE, food parcels and raising funds for a paralysed teenager, Siya and Rachel have been out to make a difference and they are looking to up the ante in three interrelated strategic focus areas — food security, gender-based violence education and sports development.

“The Kolisi Foundation is ready to launch into the next phase of its growth, changing narratives of inequality and always ‘Remembering the one; one by one.” read a statement shared on Instagram.

Some of the guests joined in virtually, but we spotted some of Mzansi's elites such as  Basetsana Kumalo, Siba Mtongana and J'Something (who serenaded the audience) in physical attendance to enjoy a menu prepared by chef Rudi Liebenberg (executive chef at @Belmondmountnelsonhotel) in collaboration with @aya_chef who is famous for creating fine dining food experiences by using what he calls “African survival foods".

Some of the dishes prepared on the evening included ingredients in the 43,000 grocery parcels the Foundation distributed to vulnerable SA families when the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.

See some of the pictures below:

