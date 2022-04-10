SNAPS | Siya and Rachel Kolisi's Foundation turns two & gets an official launch

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel hosted Mzansi's elites as they officially launched the Kolisi Foundation and celebrated its two year anniversary.

“I don’t know what to say, but thank you. We celebrated two years of @kolisi_foundation and the official launch! I’m still taking it all in, so overwhelmed, so grateful,” Rachel wrote on Instagram.

The couple have been lending a hand to those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic. From donating PPE, food parcels and raising funds for a paralysed teenager, Siya and Rachel have been out to make a difference and they are looking to up the ante in three interrelated strategic focus areas — food security, gender-based violence education and sports development.

“The Kolisi Foundation is ready to launch into the next phase of its growth, changing narratives of inequality and always ‘Remembering the one; one by one.” read a statement shared on Instagram.