South Africa

SANDF dismisses as fake reports that Monde Lobese is new navy chief

15 October 2022 - 16:10 By TImesLIVE
SANDF chief General Rudzani Maphwanya.
SANDF chief General Rudzani Maphwanya.
Image: Graeme Hosken

Defence force (SANDF) chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya says he is concerned about “false social media reports” claiming that the deputy chief of the navy, Rear-Admiral Monde Lobese, has been appointed chief of the navy.

“The appointment of the chief of the navy has not been made and members of the media will be notified once the SANDF appoints the new chief,” said SANDF spokesperson Sam Khasuli. “Members of the public are cautioned not to believe fake news but rather rely on official SANDF communication.

“The SANDF would like to assure the people of South Africa that everything is in order with the leadership of the SA Navy. Rear-Admiral Lobese is the acting chief after the retirement of the chief, Vice- Admiral Samuel Hlongwane, until the leadership of the SANDF pronounces otherwise,” Khasuli said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

SANDF personnel come out guns blazing to help KZN flood victims

Army members have dipped into their personal finances to purchase supplies for those affected
News
4 months ago

SA National Defence Force members bust for PPE fraud

Four SA National Defence Force officials have been hauled before a military judge to face fraud and corruption charges in connection with the ...
News
3 weeks ago

SANDF chief says SA caught with its pants down by July unrest

SA National Defence Force chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya on Tuesday suggested that the force was not prepared for the July 2021 unrest which erupted in ...
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sassa is changing systems — here's how grant applications may be affected South Africa
  2. This is the woman whose decomposed body was found 'hidden in ceiling of ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai news
  4. Gauteng may be freed from heatwave this weekend South Africa
  5. UCT, Stellenbosch and Wits are South Africa's best in world university rankings South Africa

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...