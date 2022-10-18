South Africa

Steinhoff ex-CEO Markus Jooste’s assets frozen, including his wine farm

19 October 2022 - 07:45 By John Bowker and Janice Kew
Markus Jooste, former CEO of scandal-hit Steinhoff, has had certain assets held or linked to him frozen by the South African Reserve Bank. File photo.
Markus Jooste, former CEO of scandal-hit Steinhoff, has had certain assets held or linked to him frozen by the South African Reserve Bank. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

Markus Jooste, former CEO of scandal-hit Steinhoff International , has had assets held or linked to him frozen by the South African Reserve Bank, according to court documents.

These include a wine farm in Stellenbosch and a property in the coastal town of Hermanus, where the 61-year-old is understood to have been living, according to papers filed at the High Court in Cape Town. Other assets are included. 

The move represents a potential advance in the painstaking process of bringing charges against Jooste, who legal authorities, regulatory investigations and lawsuits have pointed to as the architect of the accounting scandal that engulfed retailer Steinhoff in late 2017.

Shares in the company collapsed after financial irregularities were identified, and while the firm has survived, it exists as a shell of the former global behemoth over which Jooste presided.

The Reserve Bank confirmed in an email on Tuesday that it had executed the high court’s order to attach assets linked to Jooste. 

Jooste did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

MORE:

Q&A with Anton du Plessis, Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions

The head of the National Prosecuting Authority, Shamila Batohi, has promised major prosecutions within six months. Chris Barron asked advocate Anton ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

A ray of light in the dark clouds over media freedom

The high court ruling that Steinhoff must hand over the report into its internal shenanigans is a welcome victory for the media, which even in SA ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Retail investors are biting at Steinhoff, while institutional investors nibble

The company is slowly emerging from under the dark cloud of the 2017 collapse and abrupt departure of Markus Jooste.
Business Times
8 months ago

Steinhoff wins approval for $1.6bn global settlement

Steinhoff International Holdings NV can start paying out a $1.6bn (R24.4bn) settlement to investors who lost out in the wake of the retailer’s 2017 ...
News
8 months ago

Racing gallops back from brink in slipstream of Cape ‘people’s horse’

It’s a Cape Flats fairytale. An “ugly” horse bought for R55,000 has rescued the soul of horseracing from industry capture by Markus Jooste and his ...
News
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kruger National Park elephant captured in 'rare' birth sighting South Africa
  2. 'We cannot tolerate such racism in our country': Hanekom weighs in on Zuma ... South Africa
  3. Bokgabo Poo's suspected killer known as Harry Potter was 'always around ... South Africa
  4. Mutilated body found in veld confirmed to be Bokgabo South Africa
  5. Bokgabo Poo’s father tries to 'attack' the accused in the dock South Africa

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT