Markus Jooste, former CEO of scandal-hit Steinhoff International , has had assets held or linked to him frozen by the South African Reserve Bank, according to court documents.
These include a wine farm in Stellenbosch and a property in the coastal town of Hermanus, where the 61-year-old is understood to have been living, according to papers filed at the High Court in Cape Town. Other assets are included.
The move represents a potential advance in the painstaking process of bringing charges against Jooste, who legal authorities, regulatory investigations and lawsuits have pointed to as the architect of the accounting scandal that engulfed retailer Steinhoff in late 2017.
Shares in the company collapsed after financial irregularities were identified, and while the firm has survived, it exists as a shell of the former global behemoth over which Jooste presided.
The Reserve Bank confirmed in an email on Tuesday that it had executed the high court’s order to attach assets linked to Jooste.
Jooste did not respond to a text message seeking comment.
Steinhoff ex-CEO Markus Jooste’s assets frozen, including his wine farm
Image: Bloomberg
