South Africa

72 hospitals exempted from load-shedding, including 17 in Gauteng

21 October 2022 - 08:12 By TimesLIVE
The health department has provided Eskom with 212 priority hospitals across the country to be considered for possible exclusion from load-shedding. File photo.
The health department has provided Eskom with 212 priority hospitals across the country to be considered for possible exclusion from load-shedding. File photo.
Image: 123RF

The number of hospitals excluded from load-shedding across the country has increased from 37 to 72 since September after health minister Joe Phaahla stepped in to mitigate the impact of rolling power outages on the provision of essential health services.

The health department said it had provided Eskom with 212 priority hospitals across the country to be considered for possible exclusion from load-shedding in a phased approach. It said 67% of the hospitals are supplied directly by municipalities while Eskom supplies the remaining 33%.

The preliminary network analysis conducted revealed 28 hospitals can be excluded from load-shedding by building new infrastructure at an estimated cost of R100m.

The updated list of exempted facilities in provinces are: Gauteng (17);, KwaZulu-Natal (15); Free State (14); Limpopo (10); Eastern Cape (7); Mpumalanga (4); Western Cape (4); Northern Cape (1), and; North West (0).

The department said a team led by director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi and Eskom group executive for distribution Monde Bala is  working with authorities in Northern Cape and North West on alternative solutions to implement exemption of hospitals "in line with the commitment made to ensure no province is left behind".

"This is despite the technical challenges experienced, which include the electricity configuration of the networks in most areas in which some hospitals are found, which makes it difficult to immediately isolate them."

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

LISTEN | ‘A life-saving investment’: Phaahla on load-shedding exemption for health facilities

Health minister Joe Phaahla briefed the media on Friday about the impact of load-shedding on healthcare facilities, including hospitals.
News
2 weeks ago

Make me president and I’ll make all my ministers use public hospitals

The shocking care offered at a public hospital proves no one in charge knows - or cares - what's going on. But if they had to use them, they'd surely ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

'We have to tend to patients through the window': Prof calls for hospitals to be exempt from load-shedding

Hospitals should be exempted from load-shedding, says the head of internal medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, Prof Adam Mahomed.
News
3 months ago

Cancer surgeon resigns and volunteers withdraw from Helen Joseph Hospital

The resignation of renowned breast cancer specialist surgeon Prof Carol-Ann Benn from the Helen Joseph Hospital has fuelled concerns about the loss ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | ‘Snow’ hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng South Africa
  2. Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa
  4. Terminally ill man who bought a Ferrari succumbs to cancer South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Zuma arms deal judge Piet Koen considering recusal South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg