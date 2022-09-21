×

Investigations

EXCLUSIVE

We were not involved in Soweto massacre: Terene ea Khosi Mokata leader

Sarele ‘Lehlanya’ Sello says he and his co-accused were as surprised as everyone else when they discovered they were wanted

21 September 2022 - 21:10
Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter

Sarele “Lehlanya” Sello, wanted by police in connection with the Soweto tavern shooting, says he will only hand himself over to SA authorities after consulting lawyers — and even then he is not certain he will do so because his hands are clean...

