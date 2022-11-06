Two of 12 inmates who escaped from police custody caught trying to cross border into Mozambique

Mdhuli said an internal investigation regarding possible negligence and aiding has also commenced. Manamela has vowed police will not hesitate to take drastic steps against any member found to be at fault.
Those still at large have been named as: Joseph Ubisi, 35, Josiah Ndlovu, 30, Ruben Macuacua, 30, Amos Cossa, 25, Ardemeto Madevu, 18, Alsido Manique, 24, Francisco Setoho, 38, France Baloi, 29, and Smanga Khoza, 50.
Mdhuli said the suspects were previously arrested for various offences including rape, theft, robbery and kidnapping, robbery with firearms, possession of suspected stolen property, as well as possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles.
“An investigation regarding their escape is under way and the suspects will face an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody,” he said.
Mdhuli thanked community members who provided information that led to the rearrest of the two suspects. He appealed to the public not to approach the remaining suspects as they are considered to be dangerous but to rather share information that may lead to their rearrest with police by calling the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.
Alternatively members of the public can send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
