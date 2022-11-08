“Nufael Akbar, Yunus Mohamad Akbar, Mohamad Akbar, and Umar Akbar are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Isis.”
TimesLIVE
Four men sanctioned in US for alleged links to 'Isis cell leader' are free in South Africa
Image: Jackie Clausen
Despite serious allegations levelled against alleged Islamic State funder Farhad Hoomer and his co-accused, they walked out of court free men when their cases were provisionally withdrawn last year.
Hoomer, Yunus Mohamad Akbar and Nufael Akbar were still free on Tuesday when the US state department designated them and Mohamed Akbar and Umar Akbar — all alleged members of an Islamic State cell in South Africa — as well as eight companies run or controlled by them for providing support to the terrorist group.
The US state department described Hoomer as an Isis cell leader, who continued to pursue Isis’s objectives in Southern Africa and express the will and intent to attack the interests of the US and its allies.
Brothers Nufael and Yunus Akbarwere said to be senior members of a Durban-based Isis cell led by Hoomer.
“Nufael Akbar has collaborated with and been directed by Hoomer. Nufael Akbar is a central commanding figure in the Durban-based Isis cell. Yunus Akbar functions as an enforcer and logistical co-ordinator for the Isis cell,” the US state department said on Tuesday.
“Today’s action also targets two other Hoomer associates, Mohamad Akbar and Umar Akbar, who were arrested in 2018 by South African authorities along with Hoomer for their involvement in a plan to deploy improvised incendiary devices near a mosque and commercial retail buildings.
US sanctions four members of alleged 'Isis cell' in Durban
