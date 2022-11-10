A Durban woman has died after being shot in the head outside a popular takeaway chicken outlet in Bluff, south of Durban, on Wednesday night.
A second person was wounded during the shooting.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the incident occurred at about 7.30pm.
“Police found a woman with a gunshot wound in the head and a man sustained gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and left thigh. They were taken to hospital, where the 27-year-old woman succumbed to her wounds,” she said.
“Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation. The motive for the killing is unknown.”
Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med paramedics, said the shooting happened at a shopping centre in Tara Road.
Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the victims before they were taken to a nearby hospital.
“The facts surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Service investigation,” said Van Reenen.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Durban woman shot in the head outside takeaway chicken outlet
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
A Durban woman has died after being shot in the head outside a popular takeaway chicken outlet in Bluff, south of Durban, on Wednesday night.
A second person was wounded during the shooting.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the incident occurred at about 7.30pm.
“Police found a woman with a gunshot wound in the head and a man sustained gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and left thigh. They were taken to hospital, where the 27-year-old woman succumbed to her wounds,” she said.
“Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation. The motive for the killing is unknown.”
Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med paramedics, said the shooting happened at a shopping centre in Tara Road.
Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the victims before they were taken to a nearby hospital.
“The facts surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Service investigation,” said Van Reenen.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Mother arrested after 'killing four children with sledgehammer'
South African man linked to torture, murder of 7-month-old boy in Australia
Elderly man hit by car while fleeing robbers on Durban’s N2 freeway
Two killed at Umhlanga mall after ex-boyfriend 'stalks and threatens woman'
Police launch manhunt after two elderly women are shot dead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos