South Africa

Durban woman shot in the head outside takeaway chicken outlet

10 November 2022 - 10:57
A woman died and a man was wounded in a shooting in Durban on Tuesday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

A Durban woman has died after being shot in the head outside a popular takeaway chicken outlet in Bluff, south of Durban, on Wednesday night.

A second person was wounded during the shooting.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the incident occurred at about 7.30pm.

“Police found a woman with a gunshot wound in the head and a man sustained gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and left thigh. They were taken to hospital, where the 27-year-old woman succumbed to her wounds,” she said.

“Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation. The motive for the killing is unknown.” 

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med paramedics, said the shooting happened at a shopping centre in Tara Road.

Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the victims before they were taken to a nearby hospital.

“The facts surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Service investigation,” said Van Reenen.

TimesLIVE

