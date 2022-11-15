The City of Johannesburg says plans to accommodate families displaced by flash floods in Soweto at the weekend are in place.
More than 300 residents were displaced in the Nancefield Hostel and the informal settlement next to the hostel after the torrential rains.
Gauteng human settlements and infrastructure development MEC Lebogang Maile and human settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso visited affected residents.
The provincial human settlements department said a contractor has been appointed for the community hall that will accommodate affected residents.
“The department will be working hand in hand with the city to outline further measures to be put in place,” it said.
Speaking to media, Mabaso said there is an investigation into what worsened flooding in the hostel.
“There is a construction of the bridge and there is a dam that they have tampered with. That dam [water] started flowing towards the hostel, so they have to dig a trench to divert the water,” he said.
Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they will remain on high alert for possible flooding in low-lying areas and informal settlements.
“We had to respond to mostly motor vehicle accidents from the beginning of the weekend,” Mulaudzi told eNCA.
“Though we have not yet recorded any fatalities, we encourage motorists to continue being cautious on the road and extend a safe following distance. Also try to avoid crossing roads and bridges which might be flooded.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
City of Joburg to assist more than 300 residents displaced by floods in Soweto
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
The City of Johannesburg says plans to accommodate families displaced by flash floods in Soweto at the weekend are in place.
More than 300 residents were displaced in the Nancefield Hostel and the informal settlement next to the hostel after the torrential rains.
Gauteng human settlements and infrastructure development MEC Lebogang Maile and human settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso visited affected residents.
The provincial human settlements department said a contractor has been appointed for the community hall that will accommodate affected residents.
“The department will be working hand in hand with the city to outline further measures to be put in place,” it said.
Speaking to media, Mabaso said there is an investigation into what worsened flooding in the hostel.
“There is a construction of the bridge and there is a dam that they have tampered with. That dam [water] started flowing towards the hostel, so they have to dig a trench to divert the water,” he said.
Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they will remain on high alert for possible flooding in low-lying areas and informal settlements.
“We had to respond to mostly motor vehicle accidents from the beginning of the weekend,” Mulaudzi told eNCA.
“Though we have not yet recorded any fatalities, we encourage motorists to continue being cautious on the road and extend a safe following distance. Also try to avoid crossing roads and bridges which might be flooded.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Climate warming could cost Africa two-thirds of economic growth: study
WATCH | Dozens reeling, including matric pupil who lost books as homes are damaged by Maritzburg flood
Emergency services on high alert in Gauteng as rain belts down
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos