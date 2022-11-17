South Africa

Measles spreads to Mpumalanga as Limpopo records more cases

17 November 2022 - 19:53 By TimesLIVE
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says 57 cases of measles were reported in Limpopo and Mpumalanga between September 1 and November 16. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Fifty-seven measles outbreak cases have been reported in Limpopo and Mpumalanga between September 1 and November 16.

Last week, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 35 confirmed measles cases in the Mopani and Sekhukhune districts in Limpopo. The update on Thursday confirms new cases have been reported in Mpumalanga.

“Capricorn and Waterberg districts in Limpopo and Ehlanzeni in Mpumalanga reported three or more laboratory-confirmed measles cases within 30 days in the district that meets the criteria for declaring a measles outbreak,” the NICD said on Thursday.

It said measles cases in Limpopo had increased to 52 since the beginning of the outbreak, and cases are increasing in the Capricorn, Greater Sekhukhune, Mopani and Waterberg districts.

It said Vhembe district reported two laboratory-confirmed measles cases, with one case epidemiologically linked to the measles in circulation in Zimbabwe.

“In the past seven days, four laboratory-confirmed measles cases were reported in the Bushbuckridge area of Ehlanzeni district in Mpumalanga. Ehlanzeni district shares a border with Greater Sekhukhune and Mopani districts which were the first districts to declare measles outbreaks,” the NICD said.

Measles patients present with fever, rash and one or more of: cough, red eyes and runny nose. Complications of measles include pneumonia, diarrhoea, dehydration, encephalitis, blindness and death.

The NICD said measles complications were severe in malnourished children and infants under two.

TimesLIVE

