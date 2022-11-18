Diversify includes a mix of people from various backgrounds and ages. The oldest in the winning team is 50.
Cape dance studio flies South Africa’s flag high on international stage
Teams place first and second at Hip Hop Unite World Champs
Image: Supplied
A Cape Town dance centre has added light to the gloomy times facing the country with its win at the 2022 Hip Hop Unite World Championships.
Diversify Dance studio flew the South African flag high with its teams coming first and second in their respective categories at the competition which took place in Portugal from October 27 to 29.
They were part of an 86-strong delegation that represented South Africa and included “dancers/athletes, coaches, judges and family members”, according to the South African embassy in Portugal.
The senior team, Sublime, was crowned champions in the senior small crews category, while junior hip-hop duo Double Threat came second in the cadet duo category.
Sublime consists of members Terri le Roux, Simonè Hepburn, Jacinta Richards, Chantal McClure, Jo Boswell and Courtney Allison.
Chloe Mills and Khloe Jackson make up Double Threat.
Image: Supplied
Speaking to TimesLIVE after the impressive feat, coach Corinne de Beer recalled the studio's journey to the championships.
“We've always come in the top 10 and this year is the first time we came first and second, which is great. It's one of the hardest competitions out there, it's not like those easy international ones. It's a cream-of-the-crop thing,” she said.
Simonè said the win for the senior crew was “surreal”.
“You just hope, you believe and you pray while you’re waiting on stage. We realised we won when they announced second place, but you can’t react until you hear your crew’s name, and when we heard 'Sublime' we were overwhelmed by emotion.
“And then there’s the moment when we got to sing our beautiful country’s national anthem. The proudest moment of our lives.”
Double Threat member Chloe said she “couldn’t believe it. It was both nerve-racking and overwhelming, but incredible at the same time.”
De Beer detailed the senior team's journey to success, saying they were motivated by their third placing last year. The same team returned with a fresh mentality and ambitious targets, which paid off in this year's finale.
“It's not impossible for us to come first, second or third if we put in the work. And the dancers have the dedication and they have to have the hunger as well to want to get that [top position] — and they did.
“They were really hungry to do this and appreciated the opportunity.”
Image: Supplied
Diversify includes a mix of people from various backgrounds and ages. The oldest in the winning team is 50.
Despite the team's success on the international stage, De Beer spoke of the financial challenges they faced at competition time. She lamented the lack of financial support from the government and said the team relied on the generosity of wealthier members, friends and family and businesses.
There's no government support beyond the conferring of national Protea colours. Even the championship comes with no monetary reward, with De Beer confirming this stopped during Covid-19.
“We work together — if one person is able to [help], we do that. We also approach friends, family and whatever businesses are willing to help.”
Despite these challenges, De Beer lauded her team's dedication to the craft, saying at the end of the day it was “about achievement and respect”.
Next on Diversify's radar is preparation for an upcoming show and next year's championship.
