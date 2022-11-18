South Africa

Police commissioner dismisses claims senior official is not South African

18 November 2022 - 21:10 By TimesLIVE
Police management says divisional commissioner for human resources management Lt-Gen Lineo Ntshiea is a South African citizen born in Welkom.
Image: SAPS

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on Friday appealed to the public to desist from spreading disinformation seeking to discredit members of the service.

This comes as personal information of police members and speculation regarding the citizenship and suitability for office of divisional commissioner for human resources management Lt-Gen Lineo Ntshiea have been circulating on social media and some mainstream media platforms.

Ntshiea was appointed to her position in April 2020. Following her appointment, there were allegations that she was not a South African citizen. 

“The SAPS once again places on record that an internal departmental investigation sanctioned by (Masemola) and an independent investigation conducted by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate found no adverse findings against Lt-Gen Lineo Ntshiea.

“Among other findings, the investigation found that the senior officer who is possession of a top secret security clearance is a South African citizen born in Welkom, a matter which was confirmed by the department of home affairs,” police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said.

She said Ntshiea's qualifications were verified and confirmed as authentic by the South African Qualification Authority.

“The national commissioner has also noted with concern the circulation of personal information containing the ID copies of members within the service who are alleged to be non-South Africans.”

Mathe said preliminary investigations have already commenced and so far, one member, was found to have obtained South African citizenship and permanent residency.

“The verification process with regards to the list that is circulating on various platforms is continuing.”

Mathe said According to regulation 11 of the South African Police Service Regulations, a person who applies to be appointed as a member must have permanent residency in South Africa, of which documentary proof must be furnished. 

“It is worth noting that the peddling of such information is being perpetuated by those who were dismissed from the service for various acts of misconduct,” Mathe said.

TimesLIVE

