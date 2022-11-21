CEO of the Restaurant Association of SA Wendy Alberts said food scams were setting the industry back after trying to recover from Covid-19.
Restaurants and food outlets in Cape Town warned to watch out for fake food inspectors
Image: 123RF/Stas Walenga
Restaurants and food outlets in Cape Town have been warned to watch out for fake food inspectors impersonating health officials to earn a quick buck or free meals.
This after scammers approached several restaurants in Kalk Bay, Muizenberg and Bergvliet, threatening to close them down if requested papers were not produced.
Mayoral committee member Patricia van der Ross said the fake health officials attempt to force businesses to renew their health certification, claiming that a Certificate of Acceptability (COA) issued to a business preparing food expires every two years.
“Criminals are finding more inventive ways to scam people out of their money and scoring free meals as in this case. Not only is this fraudulent and illegal behaviour, but many restaurants are still recovering from lockdown and can ill afford to be scammed in this manner,” she said.
Van der Ross said the scammers were unsuccessful because the businesses were knew their region’s health inspectors.
KFC hires a PI to catch fake food inspector who eats free at its stores
She said to avoid being conned, business owners need to be aware that COAs issued since the updated regulations were published in 2018 remain valid unless the premises have a change in management, are sold, and physical changes are made to the premises and/or to the scope of operations.
“The city would like to again inform the public that there is no charge associated with the processing or issuing of a COA,” she said.
“Furthermore, city officials are not permitted to accept payment directly from clients and any applications that do require payment should only occur at a city cash office or via electronic funds transfer into the city’s bank account.”
Van der Ross encouraged businesses who have been conned or threatened in this manner to report it to the police and provide as much information as possible so that those responsible can be brought to book.
“If you’re approached or anyone visits your premises and demands payment or any type of reward for any type of inspection or documentation, insist on checking their credentials and verifying their story with the local environmental health office. Business owners can also check the legitimacy of any documentation provided by a third party with their EHPs,” she said.
Restaurants react to fake taste inspectors and the free-food scam
CEO of the Restaurant Association of SA Wendy Alberts said food scams were setting the industry back after trying to recover from Covid-19.
“The industry is well aware of things like this. These are trying times, and we’re still working hard on getting people back to work after the Covid-19 knock, but there are also people out there trying to leverage opportunities and try their luck,” Alberts told Sunday Times.
She said restaurants were generally alert to scams, and were therefore diligent in checking credentials of visitors claiming to be someone other than a customer.
“Restaurants get lots of unannounced visits — you have health inspectors checking kitchens, the police, liquor authorities checking licences. New people all the time. We tell our members that if there is any doubt they can phone the association, and we will advise them and check things out,” Alberts said.
“You also get mystery patrons, much like secret shoppers in supermarkets, but they pay their way. The scams we see are more in the form of things like credit card fraud. But those con artists go from restaurant to restaurant, and we communicate with each other in the industry and alert our members fast.”
