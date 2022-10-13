Want to help feed 80,000 meals to those in need every day? Add your R2 to KFC's donation

Andra Nel, marketing manager brand and purpose at KFC SA, says hunger is the gatekeeper to solving many societal challenges since a hungry child can't grow, learn or thrive. In adulthood, malnutrition results in people underperforming and not contributing to society as much as their potential should allow.

“Hungry children are more likely to have reduced self-confidence and emotional ability to connect with people, which has an impact on mental wellness. In addition, many physical comorbidities that result from hunger remain. This is one of the many reasons we are proud of KFC’s Add Hope programme: It not only helps to address food insecurity — knowing there is a next meal, but also many societal challenges.”

Doing more, collectively

Nel says Add Hope is the perfect example of our power as a collective. Small change really does make big change.

“In the past year, the R2 Add Hope donations made by the public amounted to more than R60m. When added to KFC's contribution of more than R30m, we are able to fund more than 130 non-profit organisations across SA, allowing more than 1,000 feeding centres to operate on a daily basis.

“We have about 150,000 children who are part of the programme. What's more important than the number of children being fed, is how regularly they are getting a meal — that’s food security. We've served more than 250-million meals since Add Hope began, with a bold ambition to reach the 500-million mark by 2030.”