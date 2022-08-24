×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KFC hires a PI to catch fake food inspector who eats free at its stores

24 August 2022 - 07:00
Fast-food franchise KFC says it has hired a private investigator to crack down on an alleged fake food inspector soliciting free food from its stores across the country.
Fast-food franchise KFC says it has hired a private investigator to crack down on an alleged fake food inspector soliciting free food from its stores across the country.
Image: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

Fast-food franchise KFC says it has hired a private investigator to catch an alleged fake food inspector soliciting free food from its stores across the country.

KFC said reports of a fake “quality assurance inspector” first surfaced in 2019 and have since gone on to inspire real-life impersonators.

“The incidents initially reported were believed to be an urban legend,” said KFC. “Subsequent social media coverage has led to further stories of other quality-assurance impersonators.”

RATE IT | Simba launches Zinger Wings flavoured chips, but does it taste anything like the KFC classic?

Best chip ever or a Mexican chilli remix? What do you think of Simba's new flavour?
Lifestyle
5 months ago

KFC said a private investigator has been hired to establish the authenticity of the reports and track down the alleged con man.

Last year, two men went viral on social media after they were allegedly detained by police at an unnamed KFC for claiming to be food inspectors and eating there for free. In snaps shared on social media, the two stood alongside a police van. It's unclear if they had been arrested.

“They ate free at KFC for two years,  saying they are food inspectors ... ” read one caption.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

They ate at KFC for Two years ( free meals) saying they are food inspectors....

Posted by Magada Shirley Shirley on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

READ MORE:

'Do you expect KFC to taste like Nando's?' Master KG on claims his beats sound the same

Master KG said brands always stick to tried and tested recipes.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Zinger burger made with glazed doughnuts? Here’s what Mzansi thinks of KFC’s eyebrow-raising combo

It's finger lickin' sweet?
Lifestyle
8 months ago

You could save on KFC meals by ordering through WhatsApp — here’s how

Prices via the WhatsApp channel are cheaper than through two major delivery services, but there are other considerations.
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gauteng woman wants to be King Misuzulu's ‘first white Zulu queen’ South Africa
  2. ANC in KZN hit back at animal rights activist over king's lion hunt South Africa
  3. #NationalShutdown — These are the routes to avoid South Africa
  4. Counting rands: Pick n Pay's double trouble on Handy Andy adverts South Africa
  5. King’s lion hunt sparks questions around traditions News

Latest Videos

‘EFF will ensure Ramaphosa doesn’t finish his term as president’: Malema
Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne