Violent crime has rocked Gauteng schools on five occasions so far during the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane, at a briefing on Sunday, said the necessary support and interventions were provided by the department.
Crimes affecting the exams listed by the department are:
- A pupil from Nkumbulo Secondary School in KwaThema was stabbed en route to school on November 24
- Sakhisizwe Secondary School pupil stabbed to death during the weekend, which was reported to the education system on November 19;
- A Lawley Secondary School pupil was killed and another stabbed during a fight on November 1;
- A Graceland Education Centre pupil was shot and wounded on his way to write his exam on October 31; and
- The Qalabotjha Secondary School community closed the school off on an exam day after the fatal stabbing of a pupil, reported on November 17.
Exams were also disrupted through illness with six pupils suffering sudden health issues while another two had to write exams in hospitals.
One pregnant pupil had to stop writing because she was experiencing labour pains.
Four pupils were found with cellphones during the tests.
Chiloane said protest actions had no significant effect on the examination process. However, absenteeism among part-time candidates was concerning.
He said 26 marking centres have been established to undertake the marking of NSC scripts for the province, with 12,711 marking officials, including moderators.
The basic education department will release the NSC results on January 19, with individual results available at schools the next day.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Exams 2022 | Pupils stabbed, shot, falling ill — and one in labour pain
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Violent crime has rocked Gauteng schools on five occasions so far during the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane, at a briefing on Sunday, said the necessary support and interventions were provided by the department.
Crimes affecting the exams listed by the department are:
Exams were also disrupted through illness with six pupils suffering sudden health issues while another two had to write exams in hospitals.
One pregnant pupil had to stop writing because she was experiencing labour pains.
Four pupils were found with cellphones during the tests.
Chiloane said protest actions had no significant effect on the examination process. However, absenteeism among part-time candidates was concerning.
He said 26 marking centres have been established to undertake the marking of NSC scripts for the province, with 12,711 marking officials, including moderators.
The basic education department will release the NSC results on January 19, with individual results available at schools the next day.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Durban matric pupil brutally beaten by gang who accused her of stealing cellphone
Community must play its part in fight against gender-based violence: KZN premier
Deputy principal stole milk from school nutrition scheme and fed it to her puppies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos