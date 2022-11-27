South Africa

Last call for pupils needing space at state schools in Gauteng

27 November 2022 - 13:34
The Gauteng department of education says its online admissions system will open for late applications for a month from December 20 for parents who have not submitted applications for grades 1 and 8.
Image: 123RF/Pay Less Images

At a briefing on Sunday, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said so far 256,248 (87.71%) applicants had been placed while 35,897 (12.29%) were unplaced.

According to the department, 5,485 applicants who received offers of placement have not accepted. Of these, 1,868 are grade 1s with the rest due to start secondary schooling. Chiloane said the system would auto-place applicants who had not accepted offers of placement by November 30.

“Parents are reminded that all placement is subject to the priority of placement criteria and availability of space (capacity) per school. Therefore, applicants that cannot be accommodated at the schools they applied to due to the schools having reached capacity, will receive transfer offers of placement at the next closest school with available space. Transfer offers are made only after confirmation that none of the schools which a parent applied to has available space,” he said.

Eastern Cape provincial department faces court action over funding cuts

Pupils attending no-fee schools in most provinces will each be allocated R1,602, but those in Eastern Cape will get only R607.90
News
2 days ago

Chiloane said the department had identified a number of high-pressure areas where applications received by schools exceeded the number of pupils they could accommodate.

About 313 primary and 234 secondary schools were regarded as high-pressure schools.

To assist high-pressure schools to accommodate more pupils, the department would provide mobile units and transfer funds to schools for self-build classroom projects.

“This process will make available about 599 additional classrooms to primary schools and 698 additional classrooms to secondary schools,” he said.

Chiloane emphasised it would not be possible to accommodate all applicants at their preferred schools. Some would need to be placed at schools with available space.

“To allow a fair admission process, provision is made for objections and appeals. To submit an objection, the parent needs to decline the placement offer, and complete an electronic objection form online,” he said.

